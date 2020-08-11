State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,020 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,510,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.