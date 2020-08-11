State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 12,426 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

