Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

