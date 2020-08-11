SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $19.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWI. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 963.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SolarWinds by 12.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 906,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SolarWinds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

