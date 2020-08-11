Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

