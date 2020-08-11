Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

