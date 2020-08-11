SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after purchasing an additional 125,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,608 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

