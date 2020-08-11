Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

SBGI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

