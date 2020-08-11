Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

