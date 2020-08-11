Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

AYX stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,722 shares of company stock worth $23,804,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

