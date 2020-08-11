Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

RGLD opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

