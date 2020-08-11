Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome by 8.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Autohome by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 51.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.