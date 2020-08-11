Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vale by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

