Signaturefd LLC Sells 861 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

