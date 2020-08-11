Signaturefd LLC Sells 509 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after purchasing an additional 949,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,741,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,149,000 after purchasing an additional 553,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

ELS opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

