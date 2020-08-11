Signaturefd LLC Sells 464 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 810,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,653 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CIB opened at $25.16 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

