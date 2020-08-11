Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

