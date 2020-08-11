Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:SNP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

