Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

