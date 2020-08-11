Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,214.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $426.16 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

