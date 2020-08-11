Signaturefd LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

