Signaturefd LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 152,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,169,000.

FDIS stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $59.34.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.