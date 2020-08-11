Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

