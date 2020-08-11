Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NYSE VTR opened at $41.52 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

