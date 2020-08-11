Signaturefd LLC Has $85,000 Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

