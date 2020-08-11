Signaturefd LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,681,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 7,565.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.