Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

