Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.30. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

