Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

