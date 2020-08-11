Signaturefd LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Mongodb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $191.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

