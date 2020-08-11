Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.25 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

