Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 237.45 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.48.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

