Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

LVS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

