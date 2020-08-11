Signaturefd LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,928,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,913,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

