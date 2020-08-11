Signaturefd LLC Buys 31 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $508.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

