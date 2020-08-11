Signaturefd LLC Buys 274 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

