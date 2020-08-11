Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 554.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 591,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 224.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 377,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 236.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SLM by 356.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 759,466 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.00 on Friday. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

