Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 493.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Capri by 766.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Capri by 57.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,853,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 1,294.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Capri stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

