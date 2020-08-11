Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

