Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,381,056 shares of company stock worth $17,514,630. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

