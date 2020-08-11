Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $41,237,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.