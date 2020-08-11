Sigma Planning Corp Takes $335,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

LNC stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

