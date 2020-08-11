Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,748 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

