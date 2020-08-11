Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,968 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 202.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.