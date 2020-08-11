Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $831.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.11. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

