Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,737 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

