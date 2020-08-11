Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

