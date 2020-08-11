Sigma Planning Corp Invests $398,000 in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,013,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

