Sigma Planning Corp Invests $338,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

