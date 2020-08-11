Sigma Planning Corp Invests $331,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $266.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

